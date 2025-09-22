Amid Cowboys struggles Jerry Jones discusses willingness to trade Micah Parsons picks
The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 following an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Things could get even worse with the Green Bay Packers up next.
Not only will the Packers be motivated by their loss to the Cleveland Browns this weekend, but Micah Parsons will be out to prove the Cowboys made a mistake by trading him.
That trade will be covered in-depth this week and The Athletic’s Jon Machota already asked about the draft picks Dallas landed from Green Bay. Specifically, Machota asked if Jones would consider trading either of the picks to help their struggling defense.
Jones expressed willingness to make a deal, but added that the move would have to be the right one.
“Well, of course, to use that capital, you’ve got to have the opportunity to use it. And frankly, no matter what I had seen in these first three ball games, if I had the opportunity to really do some good with those picks, I would do it,” Jones said.
“And we’ve got them, and that’s one of the advantages for, if you will, making the trade.”
Jones followed up his quote by saying it would have to be something “special” to pull the trigger.
While Jones takes plenty of criticism, he should be applauded for this approach. The Cowboys traded Parsons for future draft picks to help free up cap space.
Trading for a veteran player who is either already being paid a premium salary, or is about to, could potentially put them right back where they were in terms of cap space.
Like it or not, playing for the future is the right move, because even Parsons wouldn’t save this defense based on the past couple of weeks. That means avoiding “urgency” is the right call.
