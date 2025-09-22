Dallas Cowboys open as major underdogs vs Green Bay Packers in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys took a major step backwards in Week 3, suffering an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears. The defense was a major weakness, and now the team moves forward with more questions than answers.
To make matters worse, Dallas faces off against the Green Bay Packers and former star pass rusher Micah Parsons next weekend in primetime.
After the effort the Cowboys put up against the Bears on Sunday afternoon, the oddsmakers have listed the Cowboys as heavy underdogs against the Packers for Week 4.
Entering Week 4, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys listed as 5.5-point underdogs. If you want to roll with the moneyline, the Cowboys are listed at +220, while the Packers sit at -270.
That means if you risk $100 on the Cowboys to win, you would net a $220 payout. In order to win $100 on the Packers, you would need to wager $220.
It will be interesting to see how the moneyline and point spread shift as the week goes on, especially if CeeDee Lamb isn't at 100 percent, but for now, it's clear that the Cowboys are trending in the wrong direction in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
