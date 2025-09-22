CeeDee Lamb expresses confidence about Week 4 availability after ankle injury
Early on in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys fans knew that things weren't going to go their way. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter, and it didn't look good.
Luckily, Lamb appears to have avoided a serious injury, but the team will learn more on Monday.
Lamb is reportedly set to undergo an MRI to evaluate the full extent of the injury, according to Pro Football Talk.
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 4, Dallas Cowboys falling apart as Eagles soar
While Cowboys Nation waits to learn more, Lamb appears to be confident about his availability in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, saying he could "absolutely, absolutely" play next weekend.
According to Lamb, the reason he missed a majority of the game was for precautionary reasons.
“This was one of those protect-me-from-myself type of deals,” Lamb said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' embarrassing Week 3 loss
While Lamb appears confident that he will be able to suit up against the Packers, it may be best for the team to play things safe and allow him to rest for another week, despite the struggles.
Lamb finished the game without a reception for only the second time in his career. Lamb currently has 16 catches for 222 yards on the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc