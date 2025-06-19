Cowboys Country

Analyst calls Cowboys trade for George Pickens 'potential lose-lose scenario'

SI.com's Matt Verderame says everything about the Dallas Cowboys' trade for George Pickens falls into the ugly category.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
There seem to be two strong, but wildly differing opinions when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' addition of George Pickens.

Some believe they got a steal as they added an electrifying playmaker who is motivated to prove he deserves a massive contract extension. Others think the Cowboys made a mistake in adding a player whom the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly grew tired of.

If Pickens excels, the Cowboys could look brilliant, but will have a hard time extending him. If he fails, they will look foolish for giving up a Day 2 pick for someone deemed a problem child.

SI.com's Matt Verderame threw in another twist, saying the Steelers could also regret the move since they signed a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers to an already aging roster. Their recent moves suggest they're in a "win-now" mode, but trading off young talent doesn't often help such a philosophy. That's why he called "everything about the George Pickens trade" ugly.

"Pickens, 24, has been mercurial throughout his three-year career and now lands on a team with a first-time coach in Brian Schottenheimer. Perhaps Pickens is on his best behavior as he looks for a new contract, but that’s also a risk of this trade. In most cases, Dallas would extend any young player in which it gave up a top-100 pick, but Pickens didn’t get one."

Throughout OTAs and minicamps, Pickens has been on his best behavior. Perhaps that carries through the regular season, and if so, it would be a wise trade, even if he signs elsewhere in 2026. Dallas surrendered a third-round pick for the wideout, and could eventually receive a similar comp pick for his departure.

That's whyt Dallas believes this is a win-win, as opposed to Verderame's take. Eventually, Dallas might be proven right but until then, the questions will persist.

