Listen to mic'd up Cowboys' DL coach fire up players during practice
The Dallas Cowboys' revamped coaching staff has generated considerable buzz. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has assembled an all-star cast, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who spent several years in Dallas as a position coach, was hired as the defensive coordinator. One of his top assistants is Aaron Whitecotton, who is responsible for coaching the defensive line.
Whitecotton previously held the same position with the New York Jets, where he worked with free agent addition Solomon Thomas. After signing in Dallas, Thomas was quick to heap praise on Whitecotton, calling him "intense" while saying he loves the players.
That intensity was on full display this offseason as the coach was mic'd up during minicamp drills. The video shows a fired-up coach getting the most out of his players and has them all ready to run through a wall.
He reminded the players at the end of the session that they don't play football in "T-shirts and shorts," while encouraging the veterans to help their younger teammates get through the upcoming training camp.
Dallas has a lot of talent on the edge, but the real test for Whitecotton will be figuring out how to unlock Mazi Smith at defensive tackle. If he can get him to reach his potential, this line could be dangerous.
