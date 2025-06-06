Dallas Cowboys legend rips Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers signing
It's been a weird offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Dallas Cowboys were able to benefit from some of their turmoil.
Pittsburgh added DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, giving them a potentially great duo with Metcalf and George Pickens. That duo never came to fruition, however, as Pickens was traded to Dallas.
Pickens was said to be a problem in Pittsburgh, with several veterans reportedly happy to see him leave. Ironically enough, the Steelers signed someone known for being a major distraction this week, bringing in Aaron Rodgers. That led to Cowboys legend Dez Bryant ripping the Steelers as he shared a Tweet roasting Pittsburgh's decision.
It's comical to think that the Steelers found Pickens a distraction but were perfectly fine giving up on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and replacing them with Rodgers — who has become the ultimate me-first" guy.
Rodgers was once considered among the best quarterbacks in the game, but he's also been one of the more difficult players to deal with. The Green Bay Packers ignored this when he was constantly leading them to wins, but they jumped at the chance to move on once Rodgers went 8-9 in 2022.
The veteran then tore his Achilles in 2023, but guided the New York Jets to a frustrating 5-12 campaign before they decided to look elsewhere. Ironically enough, they're turning to Fields, who Pittsburgh wasn't interested in.
Now the 41-year-old Rodgers is joining a Pittsburgh team that has minimal weapons outside of Metcalf. If they struggle, which they very well could, it will get ugly in a hurry — and Dez will have even more to say on social media.
