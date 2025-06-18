Cowboys Country

Analyst: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'absolutely not worth' current salary

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott continues to have his salary questioned, which is expected as long as he remains the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott came to terms on a record-setting deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Prescott secured the richest contract in NFL history, signing a four-year, $240 million extension. Nearly a full year later, Prescott remains the only person in the league to make that much money. He's also one of the most often criticized players in any sport, which is why his salary has continually been questioned.

The latest to offer an opinion on Dak's money is NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia, who selected the worst contract for all 32 teams. In Dallas, he settled on Prescott, saying he's "absolutely not worth" his current salary.

"At $60 million per year, Dak Prescott is the only QB in the NFL who has hit this figure, but he's absolutely not worth it. The QB contract market works like this, though, as we see QBs resetting the top of the market with regularity."

"Prescott is an above-average QB and does get quite a bit of hate thrown his way. A lot of that hate is simply because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, as he would be a better QB option than what many other teams currently have. The veteran QB has always said the right thing and is clearly a top-tier teammate, but the price tag just isn't a fair assessment of the play the Cowboys get." — Scataglia

As Scataglia says, part of the criticism for Prescott stems from the star on his helmet. Another issue is his inability to pull off a deep playoff run.

Until Prescott takes the Cowboys past the second round of the playoffs, we can expect takes like this to continue.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

