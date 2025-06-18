Analyst: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'absolutely not worth' current salary
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott came to terms on a record-setting deal ahead of the 2024 season.
Prescott secured the richest contract in NFL history, signing a four-year, $240 million extension. Nearly a full year later, Prescott remains the only person in the league to make that much money. He's also one of the most often criticized players in any sport, which is why his salary has continually been questioned.
MORE: Can Donovan Ezeiruaku put a merciful end to Cowboys' strange curse?
The latest to offer an opinion on Dak's money is NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia, who selected the worst contract for all 32 teams. In Dallas, he settled on Prescott, saying he's "absolutely not worth" his current salary.
"At $60 million per year, Dak Prescott is the only QB in the NFL who has hit this figure, but he's absolutely not worth it. The QB contract market works like this, though, as we see QBs resetting the top of the market with regularity."
"Prescott is an above-average QB and does get quite a bit of hate thrown his way. A lot of that hate is simply because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, as he would be a better QB option than what many other teams currently have. The veteran QB has always said the right thing and is clearly a top-tier teammate, but the price tag just isn't a fair assessment of the play the Cowboys get." — Scataglia
MORE: Cowboys superstar CBs crack top-10 duo despite recent struggles
As Scataglia says, part of the criticism for Prescott stems from the star on his helmet. Another issue is his inability to pull off a deep playoff run.
Until Prescott takes the Cowboys past the second round of the playoffs, we can expect takes like this to continue.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof