Dak Prescott hosts annual workout with Dallas Cowboys skill players
Dates for the Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp have been set. The team will head to Oxnard, CA on July 20 with the first practice being held on July 22.
That doesn’t mean the players are waiting until then to get to work.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver duo earns encouraging praise
As is the case every offseason, Dak Prescott is hosting a workout, which Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys calls the “Dak Pack Summit.” Several skill position players are in attendance this year, including wide receivers George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Ryan Flournoy.
Fullback Hunter Luepke, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and backup quarterback Will Grier are also in attendance for the workouts.
While this is nothing new for Prescott and his teammates, it does play into head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s push for more unity among the players. The first-year head coach has been adamant about building better relationships, which he believes will help them create the greatest culture in sports.
Prescott, who finished the season on the IR after suffering a torn hamstring, has been praised for his rehabilitation work this offseason. He’s determined to get back on the field and prove the Cowboys’ frustrating 2024 campaign was a fluke.
