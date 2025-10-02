Analyst picks perfect team comparison for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
It’s been a frustrating start to the 2025 season for the Dallas Cowboys, who enter Week 5 with a record of 1-2-1.
Offensively, they’ve been lights out, leading the league in yardage and sitting fifth in points. That hasn’t been enough, however, thanks to their defense which is last in yardage and 31st in points surrendered.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder perfectly mimics 'Fergie Fresh' for Under Armour
That led to an interesting, and accurate comparison from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. The former NFL quarterback said the Cowboys are mirroring the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals.
"Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are this year's Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. A defense that's absolutely atrocious, but a quarterback that's playing like an MVP."
Burrow was electric in 2024, throwing for 4,918 yards with 43 touchdown passes. He led them to a record of 9-8, but they just missed the postseason.
Their quarterback really wasn’t the issue, since he helped them boast the sixth-highest scoring offense and the best passing attack. Their defense, however, was 25th in yardage and points, leading to several disheartening losses.
While Orlovsky’s comparison is great, the Cowboys would still need to improve to be as good as the Bengals’ poor defense was last year. And if they can increase to 25th overall, that might be enough for them to pull off a few wins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie