Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder perfectly mimics 'Fergie Fresh' for Under Armour
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson is having a bounce-back season after struggling with injuries and failing to reach the endzone last season.
Through the first month of the season, Ferguson leads all tight ends in PPR fantasy football leagues, while recording 34 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown.
Ferguson has been a reliable target for superstar quarterback Dak Prescott, and one person who has been cheering him on every step of the way is his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. Cavinder has consistently been pulling up to Cowboys games this season while rocking her custom No. 87 gear.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder ready for primetime in custom Cowboys jersey
Cavinder and Ferguson have been inseparable since their engagement earlier this year, so she knows a thing or two about his mannerisms. So, when it came time to mimic the star tight end for an Under Armour ad, Cavinder was perfectly "Fergie Fresh."
Nailed it, and a brilliant job by Under Armour to utilize two of your brand athletes in a unique way.
Let's hope Fergie can perform as well in Week 5 against the New York Jets as Haley did when the camera was rolling.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes massive engagement ring at preseason finale
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs, according to the Cavinder Twin.
In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history. In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.
