4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Which Dallas Cowboys players enter Week 5 with the most to prove?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts after a play against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter a favorable stretch of the season, beginning with a Week 5 showdown with the winless New York Jets.

Dallas is slightly favored on the road, which is more an indictment of New York rather than praise for Dallas. Still, all wins count the same, so they’re not concerned with who they beat, as long as they stack some wins together.

To get the job done, however, they’ll need help from these four players who enter Week 5 with a lot to prove.

DaRon Bland, CB

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After missing two games with a foot injury, DaRon Bland was back for Dallas in Week 4, but he didn’t have a great showing. He struggled in coverage, giving up a long reception against Romeo Doubs on the opening drive as well as multiple touchdowns.

New York doesn’t have a potent passing attack, making this the ideal game for Bland to get back on track. He just has to prove he can take advantage.

Marist Liufau, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau grabs a hold of Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau grabs a hold of Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fans were begging for more Marist Liufau, and they got their wish on Sunday. The problem is that their defense wasn’t any better with him on the field and he had a costly personal foul for a late hit as well.

Against the Jets, Liufau needs to show he can provide some athleticism without the reckless play.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue has yet to make his NFL debut, but that could change Sunday. Miles Sanders was banged up during their game against Green Bay, giving Blue a realistic shot of being in the mix.

If he does get his chance, he needs to prove he deserves to be active from now on. Blue has the speed to make game-changing plays, he just has to show he can provide a spark while staying within the game plan.

Juanyeh Thomas, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Malik Hooker injured, the Cowboys are ready to turn to Juanyeh Thomas. The former undrafted free agent provided a spark when he blocked an extra point in Week 4, but his coverage skills will be needed against the Jets.

Dallas has surrendered multiple big plays and Thomas will be tasked with preventing them in Week 5. This is a huge opportunity for him to prove he can be a dependable starter.

