4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
The Dallas Cowboys enter a favorable stretch of the season, beginning with a Week 5 showdown with the winless New York Jets.
Dallas is slightly favored on the road, which is more an indictment of New York rather than praise for Dallas. Still, all wins count the same, so they’re not concerned with who they beat, as long as they stack some wins together.
To get the job done, however, they’ll need help from these four players who enter Week 5 with a lot to prove.
DaRon Bland, CB
After missing two games with a foot injury, DaRon Bland was back for Dallas in Week 4, but he didn’t have a great showing. He struggled in coverage, giving up a long reception against Romeo Doubs on the opening drive as well as multiple touchdowns.
New York doesn’t have a potent passing attack, making this the ideal game for Bland to get back on track. He just has to prove he can take advantage.
Marist Liufau, LB
Fans were begging for more Marist Liufau, and they got their wish on Sunday. The problem is that their defense wasn’t any better with him on the field and he had a costly personal foul for a late hit as well.
Against the Jets, Liufau needs to show he can provide some athleticism without the reckless play.
Jaydon Blue, RB
Rookie running back Jaydon Blue has yet to make his NFL debut, but that could change Sunday. Miles Sanders was banged up during their game against Green Bay, giving Blue a realistic shot of being in the mix.
If he does get his chance, he needs to prove he deserves to be active from now on. Blue has the speed to make game-changing plays, he just has to show he can provide a spark while staying within the game plan.
Juanyeh Thomas, S
With Malik Hooker injured, the Cowboys are ready to turn to Juanyeh Thomas. The former undrafted free agent provided a spark when he blocked an extra point in Week 4, but his coverage skills will be needed against the Jets.
Dallas has surrendered multiple big plays and Thomas will be tasked with preventing them in Week 5. This is a huge opportunity for him to prove he can be a dependable starter.
