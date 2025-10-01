Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating ending to their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. The game ended in a tie, and while that’s better than a loss, the offense played well enough to get the win.
Once again, it was the defense that held them back as they were unable to keep the Packers from sending the game to overtime, then couldn’t get them off the field during the extra period.
That’s behind them, however, as the Cowboys are now focused on the New York Jets. It’s a road game for America’s Team, who is slightly favored. Let’s take a look at those odds while previewing what’s in store.
Cowboys favored on the road
It’s rare to see Dallas favored this season, but they’re the early favorites on the road. It’s not by much though, with oddsmakers seeing this one as a close contest.
Spread: Dallas -1.5
O/U: 47.5
ML: DAL -140
Cowboys defense can find confidence in Week 5
The 0-4 Jets have struggled to move the ball through the air, leaning on their ground game instead. That plays into the Cowboys’ hands, since run defense is actually their strength. That’s not to say they’re good at run defense, but they’re better at stopping the ground game than an aerial attack.
That said, look for Justin Fields to frustrate fans with some explosive runs, but in the end, the Cowboys will get a few key stops and actually force a couple of punts. It might not be enough to make people believe in this defense, but this game could be a confidence-builder for a unit that needs something to go right.
