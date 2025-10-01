Cowboys Country

Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice

The Dallas Cowboys released their first injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season against the New York Jets, with six starters missing practice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries once again, with the team's initial injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season released on Wednesday afternoon as preparations ramp up for a showdown with the New York Jets.

On the initial injury report of the week, six Cowboys starters missed practice.

MORE: 4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

The unit that was hit the hardest by the injury bug is the offensive line, with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), starting left guard Tyler Smith (knee), and starting right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) all held out of practice.

Other starters who were held out of action were superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (toe), and All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin (toe).

Dallas Cowboys Week 5 injury report - Wednesday

It's a brutal start to the week for the Cowboys, who are hoping to get back into the win column against the winless Jets, but the injuries are concerning.

The offensive line is already without starting center Cooper Beebe, so if the worst-case scenario is realized, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense will take the field without four of its five offensive line starters.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer heaps praise on surprise offensive star

If Lamb and Turpin miss the game, the passing attack will also be without two of its top weapons. If there is any positive news, Jonathan Mingo returned to practice on a limited basis. Let's just hope for the best and that the injured players are able to slowly progress as the week goes on.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Jets is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4

3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners

Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream

Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player

Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News