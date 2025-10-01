Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries once again, with the team's initial injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season released on Wednesday afternoon as preparations ramp up for a showdown with the New York Jets.
On the initial injury report of the week, six Cowboys starters missed practice.
The unit that was hit the hardest by the injury bug is the offensive line, with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), starting left guard Tyler Smith (knee), and starting right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) all held out of practice.
Other starters who were held out of action were superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (toe), and All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin (toe).
Dallas Cowboys Week 5 injury report - Wednesday
It's a brutal start to the week for the Cowboys, who are hoping to get back into the win column against the winless Jets, but the injuries are concerning.
The offensive line is already without starting center Cooper Beebe, so if the worst-case scenario is realized, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense will take the field without four of its five offensive line starters.
If Lamb and Turpin miss the game, the passing attack will also be without two of its top weapons. If there is any positive news, Jonathan Mingo returned to practice on a limited basis. Let's just hope for the best and that the injured players are able to slowly progress as the week goes on.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Jets is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
