Cowboys Country

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5

Here are the three keys to victory for the Dallas Cowboys in a must have Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The drama surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and their matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 is now in the rearview mirror.

Now, the focus is on another green team. The Cowboys will travel to MetLife Stadium for a date with the New York Jets in Week 5.

MORE: New Dallas Cowboys WR takes Micah Parsons' old jersey number

This is a golden opportunity for the team to get back a win, and here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys against the Jets.

Give The Ball To 4

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback William Grier in overtime against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback William Grier in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Jets' defense is giving up just short of 200 yards per game through the air this season. However, Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards through four weeks.

If Prescott can lead the Cowboys offense to 40 points against the Packers, something tells me the team can trust him against the Jets.

Pressure Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins. / Rich Storry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets quarterback Justin Fields can be a threat in many ways to a defense. But his numbers are less than flattering this season, as the former first-round pick doesn't even have 500 yards passing, and has only thrown two touchdowns.

If the Cowboys can get pressure on Fields and force him into making mistakes, it will be a long day for the Jets.

MORE: Cowboys' Joe Milton has viral catch session with fan who wasn't ready for arm cannon

Don't Play With Your Food

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have back-to-back games that are very favorable for the team to pick up a win. Don't let a desperate team like the Jets stick around. Take care of business early, and the Cowboys won't become the butt of the jokes on Monday morning.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News