3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
The drama surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and their matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 is now in the rearview mirror.
Now, the focus is on another green team. The Cowboys will travel to MetLife Stadium for a date with the New York Jets in Week 5.
This is a golden opportunity for the team to get back a win, and here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys against the Jets.
Give The Ball To 4
The Jets' defense is giving up just short of 200 yards per game through the air this season. However, Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards through four weeks.
If Prescott can lead the Cowboys offense to 40 points against the Packers, something tells me the team can trust him against the Jets.
Pressure Fields
Jets quarterback Justin Fields can be a threat in many ways to a defense. But his numbers are less than flattering this season, as the former first-round pick doesn't even have 500 yards passing, and has only thrown two touchdowns.
If the Cowboys can get pressure on Fields and force him into making mistakes, it will be a long day for the Jets.
Don't Play With Your Food
The Dallas Cowboys have back-to-back games that are very favorable for the team to pick up a win. Don't let a desperate team like the Jets stick around. Take care of business early, and the Cowboys won't become the butt of the jokes on Monday morning.
