George Pickens already buying into Dallas Cowboys revamped culture
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made a huge trade when they added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickens gives them a legit receiving threat across from CeeDee Lamb, but he comes with some concerns. Pickens was often unhappy in Pittsburgh, leading to questions about his maturity.
MORE: Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
So far in Dallas, he seems far happier. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has thrown praise onto Pickens for his work thus far and Lamb claims he’s another No. 1 wideout—not a WR2 as many claim.
Lamb and Pickens were even playfully roasted by teammate Micah Parsons for how close they’ve become.
That bond was on full display Thursday during OTAs when Lamb dropped a deep pass from Dak Prescott. Lamb went to the ground to do some push-ups following the drop, and Pickens joined alongside him in the “punishment.”
It’s still the honeymoon phase, so no one should be adamant that Pickens is a changed man. He himself has admitted that his emotions can take over during games.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens 'awesome' relationship impressing Cowboys staff
That said, he appears far happier in Dallas than he ever did in Pittsburgh. Perhaps it’s the culture Coach Schotty is building, or knowing that Lamb will take a lot of the attention away from him. Or perhaps he’s just thrilled to catch passes from Prescott and not Mason Rudolph.
Whatever the reason, let’s hope he stays happy—because that would likely mean the team is successful.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season