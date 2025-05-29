Cowboys Country

George Pickens already buying into Dallas Cowboys revamped culture

George Pickens seems much happier with the Cowboys than the Steelers.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs penalty.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs penalty. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made a huge trade when they added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens gives them a legit receiving threat across from CeeDee Lamb, but he comes with some concerns. Pickens was often unhappy in Pittsburgh, leading to questions about his maturity.

So far in Dallas, he seems far happier. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has thrown praise onto Pickens for his work thus far and Lamb claims he’s another No. 1 wideout—not a WR2 as many claim.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamb and Pickens were even playfully roasted by teammate Micah Parsons for how close they’ve become.

That bond was on full display Thursday during OTAs when Lamb dropped a deep pass from Dak Prescott. Lamb went to the ground to do some push-ups following the drop, and Pickens joined alongside him in the “punishment.”

It’s still the honeymoon phase, so no one should be adamant that Pickens is a changed man. He himself has admitted that his emotions can take over during games.

That said, he appears far happier in Dallas than he ever did in Pittsburgh. Perhaps it’s the culture Coach Schotty is building, or knowing that Lamb will take a lot of the attention away from him. Or perhaps he’s just thrilled to catch passes from Prescott and not Mason Rudolph.

Whatever the reason, let’s hope he stays happy—because that would likely mean the team is successful.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

