Another Dallas Cowboys star defender gets shut down for 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been hammered by injuries since training camp, with stars at every position and All-Pros going down for extended periods of time. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was among the players, going down in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
It was a Lisfranc injury to Lawrence's right foot.
While the team has made a strong effort to get him back on the field, the realization has come that it is time to shut him down for the remainder of the NFL season.
On the GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday, Bryan Broaddus reported the Cowboys will be shutting the defensive end down despite everyone's best efforts.
“They tried their best to get him back. There was a couple times where I was passing by the field, watching him, and I felt like [he was working hard with Cowboys trainer Britt Brown). ... But they just couldn’t get that (foot) where it needed to be, and it wasn’t worth the risk for them going forward,” Broadus said.
Lawrence entered the season in the final year of his current contract.
The 32-year-old joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2014. He has spent his entire 11-year career in Dallas, racking up 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, second-team All-Pro honors in 2017, and four Pro Bowl nods.
Unfortunately, spending a majority on the sidelines could be the last Cowboys Nation sees of Lawrence in Big D.
