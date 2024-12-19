DeMarvion Overshown gives Cowboys fans a post-surgery video update
In a season with very few highs, Dallas Cowboys fans were loving the development and impact of breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Unfortunately, his season came to a screeching halt against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee, which ended his season early for the second straight year.
This week, Overshown underwent surgery to repair his injured knee, and he delivered an update to Cowboys Nation following the surgery to let everyone know how things went.
MORE: Marist Liufau shares DeMarvion Overshown's reaction after knee surgery
"So, this is the first day after surgery," Overshown said in a video posted to Instagram Stories. "I'm shooting this a little late because I've been on my medication. That's one of the most important things after surgery because once that nerve blocker wear off, it's a wrap. Sh*t gon' hurt.
"Today and tomorrow will probably be the toughest days. I actually start rehab tomorrow, but got up, walked a little bit, and slept most of the day... so that's why I really haven't been answering texts and calls 'cause I've been sleeping all day, but yeah."
Overshown said he went to the doctor at 8:00 in the morning and surgery didn't start until 1:00 p.m., but lasted until around 11:00 p.m.
"But I'm all good. Spirits still high. I end up getting both knees kinda like last year, so... I'll be back," he finished saying with a smile on his face.
Seeing Overshown in high spirits after such a devastating injury for the second straight year is great for everyone to see, especially after there was good news about the timeline for his return to the field earlier this week.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown. It's going to be exciting to see Overshown return to full strength and get back on the field for the Cowboys' defense.
