Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones waiting for blockbuster CFP head coaching hire?
No one should be surprised that the Dallas Cowboys aren’t in a hurry to make a decision on the future of Mike McCarthy. They also shouldn’t be surprised that Jerry Jones denied the Chicago Bears request to interview McCarthy.
Jones simply does things his own way — and his way is always overly complicated.
That’s why it’s tough to know exactly what the end game is for Jones. Perhaps he wants to keep McCarthy, or maybe he just wants to stay in the news cycle as long as possible.
MORE: What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
There might also be another reason altogether. It’s possible that Jones is holding out hope that he can make a blockbuster hire and lure a college coach to Big D.
If so, it would make sense for him to target Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Sarkisian is in his fourth season with the Longhorns and boasts a record of 38-16 while going 25-4 the past two years. He’s an offensive-minded coach who rose to prominence during his time with the Washington Huskies and had two stints as a coordinator with Alabama.
Not only does he have extensive head coaching experience, which checks off a box for Jones, but he’s also been in the NFL.
Sarkisian was the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons under former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
If Jones is targeting Sarkisian, the wait would make sense. Texas just secured a huge win in the College Football Playoffs, knocking off ASU 39-31 in double overtime.
They next play at AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State on Friday, January 10.
