Cowboys fans go ballistic at presumption Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy
The Chicago Bears wanted to interview Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coach position but since he's still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for another week, they needed permission. After being left on read for much longer than expected, the Bears finally got an answer — no.
With Jerry Jones denying Chicago the chance to speak with McCarthy, the initial belief is that the Cowboys are leaning toward retaining him. As expected, that's not sitting well with fans.
There are social media posts lamenting the fact that a rising, younger coach such as Ben Johnson isn't going to be targeted. They're even being called a dysfunctional franchise for this move. But there are still those who aren't sold on McCarthy but know the real problem with the franchise just showed itself again on Tuesday night.
Of course, we have to remember that Jerry Jones does things his way, so there's no telling what the end goal actually is. He might be considering keeping McCarthy, or he might be waiting to see what the price tag is for other coaches before making a decision.
That was the philosophy he used when extending Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this offseason.
There's also a real possibility that he just said no because McCarthy is still under contract — with some fans saying they can still see Jones letting him walk despite this news.
Whatever the reason, Jones has done nothing to endear himself to fans and continues to string McCarthy along while showing him zero respect. That's why it's fair to wonder which coach will actually find a job with Jones appealing.
As Jerry said, it's a soap opere 365 days a year.
