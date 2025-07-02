Bargain-bin free agent is exactly what Dallas Cowboys defense needs in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys have done a solid job building their roster for the 2025 season, but there are a couple of spots that could use attention. The most pressing of those is at cornerback, where they have a lot of talent but just as many question marks.
If Dallas were at full health, this position could be a strength. Unfortunately, they're heading into training camp with Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. both rehabbing knee injuries. As if that wasn't enough, they're still trying to replace Jourdan Lewis, who left in free agency.
MORE: The scary Dallas Cowboys QB question Tony Romo knows all too well
Dallas has been using DaRon Bland in his role, but moving him into the slot only opens up a hole outside. Currently, Kaiir Elam is slated to start, but he hasn't been consistent throughout his career. That's why they should turn to Asante Samuel Jr., who was one of six remaining "bargain-bin free agents" identified by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"From an on-field perspective, the 25-year-old Samuel is a former second-round pick who has already started 47 games. His game has never been predicated on physicality or being a cornerback who consistently flies up to make big tackles. He's a pure cover corner, and he played well in that particular area during the previous two seasons."
Samuel also has his own injury concerns, as highlighted by Sobleski, which is why he could be signed to an affordable deal. Samuel suffered a neck injury that required surgery, but if he's cleared medically, he could be exactly what this defense needs to find success in 2025.
