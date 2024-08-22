Cowboy Roundup: Buy Cowboys championship belt; Can defense be top 10?
Happy Thursday, ladies and gentlemen. Training camp in Oxnard is over, and the Dallas Cowboys are making their way back to Texas for the NFL preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
It's been an enjoyable camp and preseason so far, but this weekend will be the most crucial for a number of players on the roster.
Plenty of players will be fighting for their roster spots, so while the starters may be sidelined and the quality of play may take a step back, it is still going to be fun to watch as we widdle down to the final 53-man roster.
While we wait for the weekend to come, let's take a look at some headlines from around Cowboys Nation that we may have missed.
Can Cowboys have a top 10 defense?
The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Mike Zimmer, and his scheme has players and fans excited. We've seen what the unit is capable of in camp and the preseason, but will it be sustainable throughout the regular season?
DallasCowboys.com shared their thoughts in a new mailbag.
"The depth is the biggest game-changer in my eyes, especially at the second level with the additions of Eric Kendricks and Marist Liufau as well as getting DeMarvion Overshown back from injury," Nick Harris wrote.
"I think the exclamation point was adding veteran defensive line presences in Carl Lawson and Jordan Phillips after identifying and quickly moving on a depth issue up front. Lastly, the secondary will prove to be another top unit in the league once again if it can stay healthy over the duration of the season."
You can check a full rundown of their thoughts here.
Your favorite sports team now has a new WWE Championship Belt
The folks at Fanatics had the internet buzzing by unveiling championship belts for everyone's favorite teams.
And, yes, there is a Dallas Cowboys championship belt, which can be yours for the cool price of $549. Check out more here.
Cowboys Quick Hits
