Fight at Cowboys final training camp practice breaks out
The Dallas Cowboys held their final padded practice of training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday, and things got a little heated.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, tempers boiled over after some physicality from star tight end Jake Ferguson. The defender involved was safety Donovan Wilson.
Machota noted the players were "separated quickly."
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com notes that no punches were thrown.
It's great to see the intensity throughout the team's last practice practice ahead of the preseason finale.
A number of players will be competing for spots on the final 53-man roster, so everyone needs to be ready to perform at the top of their game when the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
