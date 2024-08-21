Mike McCarthy plans to get returning Cowboys star more action before Week 1
With just one final preseason game on the docket, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL teams are seeing the light at the end of the training camp tunnel.
The Cowboys look to have made some progress regarding the receiver and offensive line positions this camp, but the most vital thing is making sure everyone is 100% for Week 1.
Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about that with the media on Wednesday, discussing the team's plans for returning cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchison tweeted out Wednesday that McCarthy and the team have plans to get Diggs more involved in team drills on the practice field.
Diggs appeared in just two games last season before tearing his ACL. While that injury was once thought to derail careers, recently, many athletes have overcome it to find success.
Appears McCarthy has hopes for the returning star to make an immediate impact when he takes the field.
With Diggs' return, the Cowboys potentially have one of the best cornerback duos in the league. Diggs' counterpart, DaRon Bland, is coming off of an incredible second year with the franchise. The former Fresno State star ended last season with nine interceptions.
A healthy secondary in Dallas will send shivers down the spine of the rest of the league.
