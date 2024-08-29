Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 10 Ron Widby
Can you feel it coming in the air? For most, probably not since it felt like one thousand degrees outside yesterday. However, the leaves will begin to fall, and that game played with a pigskin will be played every Sunday.
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are just 10 days from the start of their regular season, and with that comes the next player on our countdown of best players to wear their respective numbers with the franchise.
Get your boot on, as we take a look at the number 10.
Ron Widby - P
Punters are people, too, and Ron Widby proved just that during his time with the Cowboys.
Widby was a fourth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1967 NFL Draft and was selected in the ABA and NBA drafts of the same year.
He spent one year in the ABA before returning his focus to football, which led to him being signed by the Dallas Cowboys.
Widby spent four seasons with the Cowboys, earning Pro Bowl honors in the 1971 season, which happened to be the same season the Cowboys grabbed the Lombardi Trophy. Widby, known for his versatile athleticism, proved that he could do it on the basketball court and the football field.
He is a perfect representative for the number 10 and the franchise.
