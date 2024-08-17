Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 22: Emmitt Smith
Every franchise has a handful of players that leave a lasting legacy. For the Dallas Cowboys, names like Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson are names that everyone in the fanbase knows from the time they're born. However, every franchise has one player that rises above the rest.
With today being 22 days until the Cowboys kickoff the regular season, it is time to talk about that said player. In my opinion, the greatest player ever to play in Dallas.
Emmitt Smith - RB
The numbers don't lie; since his rookie season in 1990, Emmitt Smith has made an impact every time he stepped onto the field. The former first-round pick cemented his legacy with the franchise as well as the NFL, becoming the leader in rushing yards in his career with 18,355 yards. Super Bowl rings (3), All-Pro selections (4), and numerous Pro Bowl selections (8), Smith did everything a player could possibly do during his playing career.
Social media throws the term "GOAT" around so much that the term has lost its true meaning. However, there's no other way to describe Smith, a GOAT who played the game with respect and love. Today is a day that all should celebrate the number 22.
