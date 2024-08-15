Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 24: Everson Walls
Each day that passes grows with more and more excitement. Folks, we have almost made it to the start of the NFL season. It is just 24 days until the Dallas Cowboys take the field for Week 1 of the regular season. With that, we take a look at the best player ever to wear the number 24 in Dallas. So, let's get down to business.
Everson Walls - DB
The stories of undrafted free agents making their mark on the NFL seemed few and far between before starting this countdown. However, Everson Walls is another free-agent talent that left an imprint on the Cowboys franchise. The Grambling State alum spent nine seasons with the Cowboys and made quite a name for himself in that time. During his time in Dallas, Walls made four Pro Bowls and was selected First Team All-Pro in 1983. Walls also has a Super Bowl ring he can brag about. Unfortunately, it came with the New York Giants.
Everson Walls' career with the Cowboys doesn't get talked about enough. With so much emphasis on interceptions today, Walls had 44 in his nine seasons with Dallas, including seasons with 11, 9, and 7. Walls is the leader of the number 24 clubhouse and will be for the foreseeable future.
