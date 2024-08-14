Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 25: Aaron Kyle
Can you feel it? The start of the Dallas Cowboys regular season is just 25 days away. As the countdown continues to draw nearer, today is the time to look back at the best player to suit up in the number 25. Although 19 players have worn the number, only one has made an impact like this player.
Let's take a closer look at the best player to wear the 25.
Aaron Kyle - DB
Taking it back to another era, Aaron Kyle once roamed the field for the Cowboys in the 25. The Cowboys selected Kyle in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft, and the former Wyoming star had to prove that he belonged in the NFL. It wasn't until his second year in the league that Kyle earned his first start with the team. Kyle's second season also proved to be a good one for the franchise, as the Cowboys took home the Super Bowl.
No matter how it is done or who has done it, being known as one of the best players to play for the most popular franchise in the NFL should be a badge of honor. Aaron Kyle can proudly say he is the best player to wear the number 25.
