Mike McCarthy support present throughout Cowboys' entire locker room
This week, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott made waves when he was open about his support for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to Prescott's comments about McCarthy, and now EVP Stephen Jones is sharing his thoughts on the situation and McCarthy's future with the team.
Jones spoke during an appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and said he doesn't think Prescott is the only player supporting McCarthy.
Cowboys target star RB in new mock draft despite Rico Dowdle emergence
In fact, McCarthy believes the "whole team" supports the head coach.
"I think our whole team endorses Mike McCarthy. He's got skins on the wall. He's won a Super Bowl. He's been in multiple championship games. He knows what it takes to win in this league," Jones said.
Jones was also asked whether wins and losses will be the deciding factor when it comes to McCarthy's future.
"No. I think we understand organizationally and we also have much, much respect for what you guys do, and obviously you have your opinions and influence our fans. And we know our fans have high expectations. But we also know what it takes to win in this league. We've won a lot of games over the years," he said.
What the Dallas Cowboys got right & wrong during NFL free agency
"But we also understand that our fans are frustrated because we haven't taken the ultimate step, which is win playoff games, get in championship games and Super Bowl games and win a Lombardi. We haven't gotten that done, so it's natural that the criticism comes our way."
It will be interesting to see how the final month of the season plays out for McCarthy and the Cowboys. If the team continues its hot streak, there could be a serious push to keep McCarthy in Dallas which would be a controversial move.
If the team flames out over the final few weeks, it will be easy for everyone to cut ties and move on. Stephen Jones may say it comes down to more than wins and losses, but ultimately, the wins have to come.
