Bill Belichick NFL rumors shut down by UNC football GM after contract bombshell
The NFL world was buzzing on Thursday morning when news surfaced that legendary coach Bill Belichick has still not signed his contract with the UNC football program.
Because there is no ink to paper on Belichick's deal, there has been speculation about what that means for his $10 million buyout.
Without a buyout, the door would be open for a return to the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys have been named with a team that would have interest in the six-time Super Bowl champion.
MORE: Shocking Bill Belichick, UNC contract twist could open door for Cowboys
However, Michael Lombardi, the general manager of North Carolina Tar Heels football, wanted to shut down any NFL talk or rumors.
Lombardi took to social media to issue a strong statement that Belichick is not going anywhere.
"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team," Lombardi wrote on X.
MORE: Cowboys head coaching search sneakily progressing outside of public eye
"The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you."
What else would you expect Lombardi to say? At a time when the program is recruiting talent to the future and looking to revamp their roster, they need to present the appearance of stability.
Now, it's very possible that Belichick does plan to coach out his contract at North Carolina, but there will always be questions about a potential NFL return. And what better way to return than with the biggest brand in pro football with his good friend Jerry Jones?
