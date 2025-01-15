Cowboys Country

Cowboys head coaching search sneakily progressing outside of public eye

Jerry Jones' search for the next Dallas Cowboys head coach may be progressing faster than NFL fans are aware.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles prior to the game against the Rams.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles prior to the game against the Rams. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' search for their next head coach is in full swing, and candidates who have caught Jerry Jones' eye are beginning to emerge.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was among the first to be mentioned, along with former Cowboys star Jason Witten, who has zero NFL coaching experience but has led his high school football team to consecutive state championships.

Then you have former Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who cannot be contacted until the Philadelphia Eagles' season comes to an end.

On Wednesday, another name emerged: former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who won a Super Bowl ring as part of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff under Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll, Robert Saleh, NFL head coaches
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, shakes hands with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Many were concerned that the Cowboys would be playing from behind on the coaching market after dragging their feet with the Mike McCarthy decision. However, it appears to be the complete opposite.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Jerry and the 'Boys are "further along in this process than it currently feels to the public."

The comment from Anderson leads you to wonder whether there are candidates outside of the public eye who have been contacted about the job.

Could it be Jerry's good friend Bill Belichick? What about a rockstar college coach like Steve Sarkisian or Lincoln Riley?

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns football, Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners football
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian take before the game at the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Jerry Jones, you never know, but it is clear that he had a backup plan all along which is why he was comfortable dragging his feet on the McCarthy front.

We will just have to wait until Jerry thinks it's time to show his hand.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

