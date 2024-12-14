Bill Belichick was interested in one NFL team, and it wasn’t Cowboys
For the majority of the season, the Dallas Cowboys were being linked to Bill Belichick as a potential replacement for Mike McCarthy in 2025. That idea was laid to rest this past week when Belichick agreed to take the head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
McCarthy, who is coaching without a contract beyond 2024, has been on the hot seat due to failures in the postseason. Belichick is one of the most successful coaches in league history with six Super Bowl wins on his resume. Throw in the claim from Jerry Jones that the two could work together and the union made sense.
Or at least it might have to Jones.
Belichick, on the other hand, reportedly never showed any interest in the Dallas job. Instead, Dianna Russini of The Athletic says the New York Jets were the one NFL team the veteran coach had his eyes on.
Had Belichick joined the Jets, it would have been quite the storyline. Not only would he instantly become a rival with the New England Patriots, but it would be a full-circle moment for New York.
They initially hired Belichick before he took the job in New England. He quit after just one day, leaving the franchise in a tough spot. He was also far from complimentary of the franchise during his tenure as an analyst, but perhaps he just wanted a challenge.
Just not the challenge of working with Jerry Jones apparently.
