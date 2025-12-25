Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 'digital Christmas card' for Netflix game

The Dallas Cowboys are spending another holiday on the field, with a showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders opening up the Christmas doubleheader on Netflix.

Dallas made the trip to Landover, Maryland, for the game, which means one familiar face was not in the crowd.

Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, has been a mainstay at home games this season and is always flaunting her custom Fergie fits at AT&T Stadium, but with the team on the road, Cavinder had to share the holiday cheer from home.

Ahead of kickoff, Cavinder took to social media to share a "virtual Christmas card" with her one million followers on Instagram that showed off a series of candid photos from the sideline from throughout the season.

"Consider this our digital Christmas card," she captioned the photo carousel. "Merry Christmas."

Cavinder also shared a photo from their home, with the Christmas tree and presents in the frame to truly drive home the occasion.

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Ferguson was feeling the holiday spirit, and ended his recent slump with an incredible touchdown catch to get the scoring going in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Let's hope the Christmas miracles can continue.

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder relationship timeline

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

