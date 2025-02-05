Brandon Aubrey 'pretty happy' with Cowboys amid contract discussions
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason, including which players they wish to retain in free agency, and who on the roster is in line for an extension.
And while players like Micah Parsons and Zack Martin are at the forefront of most minds for the Cowboys, another important player who is flying under the radar a bit is star kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Fortunately for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, it sounds very much like Aubrey intends to sign a new deal with Dallas if he is presented with the opportunity.
"Yeah, absolutely," Aubrey said at Radio Row in New Orleans, via DallasCowboys.com. "It's up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there's any interest in signing it there early. If an extension comes an extension comes, if not, I'm still making ten times what I was making working code, so I'm pretty happy."
Since joining the Cowboys, Aubrey has been arguably the top kicker in the NFL, becoming the first player in league history to make 10 or more field goals of 50-plus yards in consecutive years, and just the fifth kicker ever to make 40 or more field goals in a single season. He is also a major weapon in the sense that, once the Cowboys get to midfield, he can be counted on the give them points.
Perhaps more impressive, however, is Aubrey's accuracy has made 89.4 percent of the field goals for his career. If he continues at his current pace, those numbers will make him the most accurate kicker in NFL history in terms of field goal percentage, once he hits the threshold of attempts.
Suffice it to say, extending Aubrey should be a priority for Dallas this offseason.
