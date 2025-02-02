NFL considering major rule change after AFC Championship debacle
Arguments of bad calls happen in every game, including those with the Dallas Cowboys. However, when a so-called bad call happens in a major moment, it is put under a microscope.
Many fans are still debating a major call in the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
A play that many thought resulted in a first down for the Bills turned into a turnover on downs, which led to a Chiefs touchdown drive.
The moment will live forever in the minds of the Bills Mafia; however, the league may be coming to terms with its outdated approach of deciding first downs.
Mark Maske of the Washington Post is reporting that the NFL is considering bringing in an electronic system to help with a spot-of-the-field measurements.
"The system, which the NFL has tested in game conditions in recent seasons, would involve the football being spotted manually by the on-field officials before the electronic system would determine whether that spot resulted in a first down," he wrote.
That system requires such a manual placement of the ball following a play and does not incorporate, for instance, the use of a chip in the football to determine whether a runner reached the first-down spot."
It's a step in the right direction for the league, as far as I'm concerned. Tennis has long been successful in using technology to determine when a ball is in or out of bounds.
It's time for the NFL to step into a new generation.
