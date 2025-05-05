Brian Schottenheimer takes 'daughter's boyfriend' approach to Cowboys' team chemistry
The Brian Schottenheimer era is officially underway for the Dallas Cowboys, and the team got its first taste of what it is like to take the field under the new coaching staff.
While the rookie minicamp only consisted of the 2025 NFL draft class and undrafted free agents, Schottenheimer met with the media and provided some interesting insight into his approach to the job.
First and foremost, Schottenheimer didn't want to change as a person. Because he's been on the staff for several years as offensive coordinator, he wanted to make it clear to veterans that he will be authentic and the same guy they have grown to known.
Schottenheimer is also big on building team chemistry, and that was evident throughout the draft process. Coach Schotty spoke over the weekend and shared his emphasis on building relationships within the locker room and between players and coaches. He compared getting to know the players to getting to know his "daughter's boyfriend."
One way Schottenheimer emphasized relationships and chemistry was during the draft process when he did an exercise at meetings with prospects. Jon Machota of The Athletic said Schottenheimer would "have players split up into pairs to talk about their backgrounds so they could know each other better."
“It’s like with my daughter’s boyfriend,” Schottenheimer said. “I’ll say somebody’s name and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s my guy.’ I’ll be like, ‘He’s not your guy. You don’t even know him.’ Yeah, I know these guys, but I don’t know them as well as I need to know them to lead them and to be the head coach of this football team.”
Schottenheimer also wants to keep his office door open to players and enjoy the occassional dinner so that he will be more capable of relating to the individuals on his roster as more than just numbers or athletes.
It's a much different approach than we've seen in the past in Big D, and hopefully it will pay off with a bounceback season for the Cowboys.
