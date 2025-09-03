Brian Schottenheimer subtly disses Giants while discussing Cowboys vs Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night to kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
Brian Schottenheimer will make his official head coaching debut against the NFC East rival, but he's trying to downplay the importance of the big game.
Anytime the Cowboys and Eagles play in primetime it's a blockbuster event, but Schottenheimer is taking the "just another game approach."
In the process, he took a shot at the New York Giants, which led to some hilarious reactions from fans.
"Every game we play is another Championship opportunity. You don’t get any extra credit for beating the Eagles on primetime, it’s the same as beating the Giants at AT&T at Noon," Schottenheimer said.
"I told the guys play loose and play free."
Ouch. That's what comes with being the basement dwellers in the division for so long, and there are no signs that that will be changing anytime soon.
While the Cowboys face Philly in the season opener, the Giants will have an opportunity to get their lick back at Coach Schotty in Week 2 on Sunday, September 14, at, you guessed it, AT&T Stadium at noon.
