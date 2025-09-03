Cowboys Country

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys might struggle out of the gate this season, but it shouldn't be on offense, which will boost your fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and have a major hill to climb.

As it stands, the Eagles sit at 8.5-point favorites, which is the largest spread of any Week 1 matchup in the league. In other words, Las Vegas doesn't like the Cowboys' chances.

Still, there will be plenty of opportunities for some Cowboys players to get off to a strong start and provide ample production to your fantasy football lineups across the board as a result.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to pursue one of 2 premium pass rushers via trade with Dolphins

With that in mind, let's take a look at three Cowboys you should put into your lineups ahead of Thursday's matchup

WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert after catching a touchdown pass
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert after catching a touchdown pass / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, the player on the Cowboys with the highest upside in terms of fantasy value is No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, he could be running into a buzz saw against the Eagles, who ranked as the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL last season.

The good news is, Dak Prescott is back, and Lamb now has a running mate on the other side that could open things up for him in the passing game. Regardless, if you're going to pick a Cowboys player to have production in your league, Lamb is the guy.

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb lays out clear plan for 2025 season, makes bold claim

QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When healthy, Dak Prescott has been hyper-productive as a fantasy football quarterback. He is going to have a very difficult matchup against an extremely talented Eagles defense, which will try to get after him early and often.

If the Cowboys can protect Prescott, he has arguably the most talented group of pass catchers he has ever had to get the ball out to. Expect the Cowboys to live and die by Prescott's arm in Week 1.

MORE: Jerry Jones puts extra pressure on Dak Prescott after Parsons trade

RB Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

At the running back position, it will be hard to expect Javonte Williams to put up a ton of fantasy production against that was top 10 in the league last season against the run. That's why the Cowboys are likely going to take a committee approach.

This is also why if a Cowboys running back is going to pop in Week 1 of fantasy, it's going to have to be an explosive play or two that does it.

If you're going to take a Cowboys running back on the chance that they might do that, Jaydon Blue is the only option to consider. He is extremely explosive and should be involved both in carrying the ball and in the passing game. It's a bit of a boom or bust pick, but that is how you're going to have to pick the Cowboys' backs all season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News