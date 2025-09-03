Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and have a major hill to climb.
As it stands, the Eagles sit at 8.5-point favorites, which is the largest spread of any Week 1 matchup in the league. In other words, Las Vegas doesn't like the Cowboys' chances.
Still, there will be plenty of opportunities for some Cowboys players to get off to a strong start and provide ample production to your fantasy football lineups across the board as a result.
With that in mind, let's take a look at three Cowboys you should put into your lineups ahead of Thursday's matchup
WR CeeDee Lamb
Without a doubt, the player on the Cowboys with the highest upside in terms of fantasy value is No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, he could be running into a buzz saw against the Eagles, who ranked as the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL last season.
The good news is, Dak Prescott is back, and Lamb now has a running mate on the other side that could open things up for him in the passing game. Regardless, if you're going to pick a Cowboys player to have production in your league, Lamb is the guy.
QB Dak Prescott
When healthy, Dak Prescott has been hyper-productive as a fantasy football quarterback. He is going to have a very difficult matchup against an extremely talented Eagles defense, which will try to get after him early and often.
If the Cowboys can protect Prescott, he has arguably the most talented group of pass catchers he has ever had to get the ball out to. Expect the Cowboys to live and die by Prescott's arm in Week 1.
RB Jaydon Blue
At the running back position, it will be hard to expect Javonte Williams to put up a ton of fantasy production against that was top 10 in the league last season against the run. That's why the Cowboys are likely going to take a committee approach.
This is also why if a Cowboys running back is going to pop in Week 1 of fantasy, it's going to have to be an explosive play or two that does it.
If you're going to take a Cowboys running back on the chance that they might do that, Jaydon Blue is the only option to consider. He is extremely explosive and should be involved both in carrying the ball and in the passing game. It's a bit of a boom or bust pick, but that is how you're going to have to pick the Cowboys' backs all season.
