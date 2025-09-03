Cowboys Country

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 vs Eagles

Looking to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys could accomplish that goal if these 3 bold predictions come true.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The start of the 2025-26 NFL season is just days away, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the NFC East rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in primetime.

Philly enters the game as heavy favorites, which is often the case when a team is coming off a Super Bowl win. Still, anything can happen when two rivals face off.

MORE: 3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles

That’s why no one should assume there’s no way Dallas pulls off the upset.

This could be a winnable game for them, especially if they make good on these three bold predictions on Thursday night.

Sam Williams records 2 sacks

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After missing the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Sam Williams is ready to get back on the field this year. He's also eager to prove the Cowboys can still get after the quarterback, even without Micah Parsons.

MORE: Who will lead Dallas Cowboys in sacks during 2025 season?

This first prediction is that he asserts himself as a legitimate threat with two sacks on Jalen Hurts. It doesn't mean fans will forget about Parsons, but it will help ease the pain.

Javonte Williams shocks with 100 yards rushing

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the biggest concerns for Dallas heading into this game is their rushing attack. The Cowboys had one of the least effective rushing attacks in 2024 and enter this season with just as many questions.

MORE: Former Cowboys RB, preseason star gets workout with Broncos

They're expecting Javonte Williams to help calm the worries, which is what he does in this prediction by topping 100 yards on the ground.

Dak Prescott, George Pickens connect for TD on opening drive

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The biggest addition for Dallas this offseason was wide receiver George Pickens, who is poised for a big season with the Cowboys. This final prediction has him starting off on the right foot as he caps off an impressive opening drive with a touchdown reception from Dak Prescott.

With the Eagles' defense focusing on CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is able to take advantage and prove their aerial attack is going to be a problem for opposing teams to deal with.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News