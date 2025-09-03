3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 vs Eagles
The start of the 2025-26 NFL season is just days away, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the NFC East rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in primetime.
Philly enters the game as heavy favorites, which is often the case when a team is coming off a Super Bowl win. Still, anything can happen when two rivals face off.
That’s why no one should assume there’s no way Dallas pulls off the upset.
This could be a winnable game for them, especially if they make good on these three bold predictions on Thursday night.
Sam Williams records 2 sacks
After missing the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Sam Williams is ready to get back on the field this year. He's also eager to prove the Cowboys can still get after the quarterback, even without Micah Parsons.
This first prediction is that he asserts himself as a legitimate threat with two sacks on Jalen Hurts. It doesn't mean fans will forget about Parsons, but it will help ease the pain.
Javonte Williams shocks with 100 yards rushing
One of the biggest concerns for Dallas heading into this game is their rushing attack. The Cowboys had one of the least effective rushing attacks in 2024 and enter this season with just as many questions.
They're expecting Javonte Williams to help calm the worries, which is what he does in this prediction by topping 100 yards on the ground.
Dak Prescott, George Pickens connect for TD on opening drive
The biggest addition for Dallas this offseason was wide receiver George Pickens, who is poised for a big season with the Cowboys. This final prediction has him starting off on the right foot as he caps off an impressive opening drive with a touchdown reception from Dak Prescott.
With the Eagles' defense focusing on CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is able to take advantage and prove their aerial attack is going to be a problem for opposing teams to deal with.
