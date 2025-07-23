Brian Schottenheimer to 'regularly' elevate Cowboys offense with pre-snap deception
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the practice slate of their training camp this past Tuesday in Oxnard, California.
Immediately, fans noticed something a little bit different about the offense when clips began circulating on social media.
Quick detective work showed that the Cowboys were using some pre-snap motion on plays, something many had been screaming for under the Mike McCarthy era.
During Wednesday's pre-practice press conference with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys head coach opened up on the team using more motion in pre-snap situations.
"I don't like to play static. It makes it easy on the defense. When you motion, it helps disguise it and makes them adjust. We have those. We like those. We change 'em up pretty regularly," Schottenheimer said when discussing the obvious pre-snap motion being used in camp.
Schottenheimer may have been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons; however, it feels like these comments made by the new Dallas head coach can be construed as a shot at the former head coach.
It has only been one day of the Cowboys taking the field with Schottenheimer at the helm, yet the changes already feel drastic compared to the last regime.
The optimism around this team continues to reach a fever pitch.
