Cowboys offense adds exciting wrinkle that will give defenses nightmares
The first practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp is in the books as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season. Fans were in attendance for Tuesday afternoon's session in Oxnard, California, and were treated to a show.
Cowboys Nation has been eager to see the new wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and offseason acquisition George Pickens, but it was the offense as a whole that caught everyone's attention.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Last season, the Cowboys offense came under fire for its lack of creativity and a stale pre-snap approach.
It became clear very early during Brian Schottenheimer's first training camp practice as head coach that things are going to change and the Cowboys will drive opponents crazy.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens duo gets nickname at first camp practice
Pre-snap madness
Unlike last season when Mike McCarthy was calling the plays, Schottenheimer likes to have some fun before the snap and set his players up for potential mismatches.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin gets new role in Cowboys offense that will excite fans
During Tuesday's open practice, it was clear that movement will be a big part of the gameplan. Voch Lombardi, who breaks down Cowboys All-22 film during the season, estimated that pre-snap motion was used on "90 percent of the plays I've seen so far."
It's a beautiful sight.
The Cowboys weren't just moving around without purpose, either. They were setting up nightmare fuel for opponents.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer overjoyed seeing CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens together
The ultimate mismatch
It's already going to be difficult for opponents to keep Lamb and Pickens both in check. By motioning the receivers to the same side of the formation, Schottenheimer and company are brewing chaos.
It's going to be fun to see how things play out during the season, but it's clear that the new Cowboys regime is not messing around. Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie