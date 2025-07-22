Cowboys Country

Cowboys offense adds exciting wrinkle that will give defenses nightmares

The Dallas Cowboys offense showed off a new wrinkle during the team's first training camp practice which will bring some excitement for fans and nightmares for opponents.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with CeeDee Lamb during a drill at the Ford Center at The Star
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with CeeDee Lamb during a drill at the Ford Center at The Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp is in the books as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season. Fans were in attendance for Tuesday afternoon's session in Oxnard, California, and were treated to a show.

Cowboys Nation has been eager to see the new wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and offseason acquisition George Pickens, but it was the offense as a whole that caught everyone's attention.

MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice

Last season, the Cowboys offense came under fire for its lack of creativity and a stale pre-snap approach.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer gives a pat on the shoulder to quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer gives a pat on the shoulder to quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It became clear very early during Brian Schottenheimer's first training camp practice as head coach that things are going to change and the Cowboys will drive opponents crazy.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens duo gets nickname at first camp practice

Pre-snap madness

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unlike last season when Mike McCarthy was calling the plays, Schottenheimer likes to have some fun before the snap and set his players up for potential mismatches.

MORE: KaVontae Turpin gets new role in Cowboys offense that will excite fans

During Tuesday's open practice, it was clear that movement will be a big part of the gameplan. Voch Lombardi, who breaks down Cowboys All-22 film during the season, estimated that pre-snap motion was used on "90 percent of the plays I've seen so far."

It's a beautiful sight.

The Cowboys weren't just moving around without purpose, either. They were setting up nightmare fuel for opponents.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer overjoyed seeing CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens together

The ultimate mismatch

It's already going to be difficult for opponents to keep Lamb and Pickens both in check. By motioning the receivers to the same side of the formation, Schottenheimer and company are brewing chaos.

It's going to be fun to see how things play out during the season, but it's clear that the new Cowboys regime is not messing around. Get your popcorn ready.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries

Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss

Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM

Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings

PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News