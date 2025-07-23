George Pickens rips Steelers play-calling after first Cowboys training camp practice
The George Pickens experiment is officially underway, with the new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver hitting the ground running in Oxnard for the first practice of training camp.
Pickens showed off his immediate chemistry with Dak Prescott and his strong bond with CeeDee Lamb.
After practice, Pickens fielded some questions from the media and couldn't help but to throw some shade at his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers -- which has become a common theme throughout the NFL offseason.
Pickens was asked about what he can bring to Dallas with a more diverse route tree, which opened the door for the pass catcher to take a shot at the Pittsburhg play-calling.
"I’m definitely excited to run better plays," Pickens said.
He went on to say that the move to Dallas is "a fresh start that he’s been enjoying."
Prescott and Lamb are likely happy for the fresh start as well.
The Cowboys have long been searching for a capable WR2 to play opposite CeeDee Lamb. In Dallas, there will be bigger and better opportunities to make an impact leaguewide.
We'll have to wait and see how the chemistry between Pickens, Lamb and Shaw continues to improve throughout the next few weeks.
