CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens duo gets nickname at first camp practice
The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time open practice of training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season. It didn't take long to notice that all eyes were on the wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
From the moment the Cowboys acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2025 NFL draft, it was clear that the Cowboys now had one of the most polarizing players in the league.
They also had a perfect complement to Lamb, immediately giving the team one of the top receiving tandem. The duo appeared inseperable at times, even walking onto the field together for the first practice.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
They also ahred a great moment with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Following practice, the duo met with the media and fielded even more questions from the talking heads on TV. Pickens didn't seem to interested in discussing the situation.
He did drop a gem, though, sharing a new nickname for Cowboys' explosive pair.
MORE: Micah Parsons shares great news about training camp participation moving forward
According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Lamb had nothing but praise for his counterpoint on the outsde.
"CeeDee’s a certain type of guy. I’m a certain type of guym' Manziel wrote. "So when you mesh that together, it’s like [Super] Mario Bros."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie