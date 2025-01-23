Brian Schottenheimer's HC potential gets strong endorsement amid Cowboys buzz
At this point in the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search, there appears to be a clear frontrunner: the team's most recent offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer.
This potential hire has already sparked frustration among the Cowboys fanbase, many of whom are fed up with the way Jerry Jones has managed the search process.
Fans had hoped for a more high-profile, dynamic hire—someone with head coaching experience to help turn the team's fortunes around.
However, not everyone shares the same skepticism. On The Pat McAfee Show, UNC general manager Michael Lombardi expressed his belief that Schottenheimer is "more ready to be a head coach now than he ever was" and that he is "rooting for Brian to carry on his father's legacy."
Lombardi went on to say that Schottenheimer would be a "great hire" and a "great leader" for the Cowboys. These comments offer a fresh perspective, countering the doubts from fans and analysts alike.
Pat McAfee also chimed in, adding, "We had Schotty in Indy, I loved him." McAfee’s endorsement carries weight, considering his firsthand experience with Schottenheimer during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
The support from McAfee and Lombardi provides a contrast to the frustration that many fans feel, presenting Schottenheimer not just as a familiar face in the organization, but as a potential head coach capable of guiding the Cowboys to success.
