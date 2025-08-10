Cowboys undrafted WR will move up depth chart, says Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys have a big-play duo at wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens headed into the season but the pecking order for the rest of the room remains somewhat in question.
There's no doubt that KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert both possess impressive talent but they could soon be joined in the rotation by an unexpected name who could very well challenge them for reps based on how training camp and preseason has gone.
Cowboys undrafted rookie wide receiver Traeshon Holden continued his strong performance in California during Friday's 31-21 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with two catches for a team-high 42 yards, which was highlighted by a 35-yard catch down the right sideline on a nice pass from Joe Milton III.
As a result, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game that Holden will be moving up the depth chart.
"Every day he shows up, I mean he really does," Schottenheimer said of Holden. "Every day he makes a play. ... And when you do that, you get noticed, and when you do that, you get more opportunities, and just proud of him. ... You'll see him moving up the depth chart."
Maybe it's just something about California that brings out the best in Holden.
Along with having a handful of highlight reels during training camp in Oxnard, Holden also had seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon's 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl in January.
That loss ended up being one of the better individual performances of Holden's collegiate career but it's clear he had more in tank based on his time in Dallas so far.
Holden spent two seasons with Oregon and wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who was hired by the Cowboys earlier this offseason. As a Duck, Holden had 82 catches for 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns along with four carries for 34 yards and another score on the ground.
Holden also played his first two years under legendary head coach Nick Saban at Alabama, posting 46 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns, which was highlighted by catching six scores on 25 grabs during the 2022 season.
Holden's next shot at potentially impressing the Cowboys coaching staff under the bright lights will come during the team's second preseason game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.
