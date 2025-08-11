Brian Schottenheimer fires himself from 'leadership' role after going full Ricky Bobby
The Dallas Cowboys had a less than ideal start to the preseason slate of the schedule with an ugly performance against the Los Angeles Rams this past Saturday.
Not a lot of things went right in the team's 31-21 loss. But preseason is meant to be the time for everyone to get better, including first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
During his media availability on Monday, Schottenheimer revealed a pretty hilarious moment that happened after the game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys starting RB competition has favorite emerging?
It appears the Cowboys' new head coach may need someone to lead the team in postgame prayers moving forward.
Schottenheimer revealed that he led the team in a prayer after the game, but things did not go according to plan. The rookie head coach revealed he cursed in the prayer while asking God to help the team in the red zone.
He then mentioned that he fired himself shortly after the prayer went south.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb could face further NFL punishment for sideline ref collision
Maybe not the ideal start to a new tenure on the sidelines for the franchise. But at least Schottenheimer is taking accountability for his postgame slip-up.
The Cowboys are set to face the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday in their second preseason game. It may take a few prayers to get the Cowboys looking better than they did this past weekend. They're going to need them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie