CeeDee Lamb could face further NFL punishment for sideline ref collision
The NFL could potentially be looking to make an example out of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb following Saturday's viral moment in the 31-21 preseason-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Lamb was involved in an accidental, yet violent collision with side judge Anthony Jeffries, who was running down the sideline during live play before crashing into Lamb from behind. Lamb was standing in the painted white area of the sideline designated for officials while celebrating what ended up as an incomplete pass from Joe Milton III to Jonathan Mingo.
Lamb, who was assessed a 15-yard penalty, got up unscathed from the hard hit, but ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show that the star wideout's pockets might end up being the real victim of the incident.
Brian Schottenheimer addresses viral CeeDee Lamb-ref collision with unique take
Schefter said that the NFL is "reviewing" the situation to see if Lamb will be fined or not.
"The league is reviewing it, to see if there will be a fine that's necessary, which would obviously add insult to injury or money to injury," Schefter said. "Fortunately, he's okay."
Former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Darius Butler added during the show that the NFL could be eyeing Lamb as an example for other players about what punishment they can expect if there's any future sideline interference with an official, whether intentional or not.
Where Dak Prescott lands in NFL QB tier rankings entering 2025 season
"We always get told on the sideline, regardless what level of football, but especially NFL, get back, stay off the white," Butler said.
"(Lamb) is used to being on the field obviously, but he knows. I'm sure he'll get a talking to. If that was a player a little lower on the roster it wouldn't be a bigger deal, but they'll probably fine him just to make it a bigger statement across the league, because that is a big deal for refs to do their job."
After a disappointing overall performance against the Rams, Dallas has bigger things to worry about than Lamb's sideline awareness.
Time will tell how things pan out for Lamb on that front. The Cowboys will now gear up for Saturday's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
