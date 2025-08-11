Dallas Cowboys starting RB competition has favorite emerging?
We are entering the second week of the NFL preseason, and the Dallas Cowboys' running back competition appears to be taking shape. While rookie Phil Mafah and recent signee Malik Davis were the top backs in Week One, it's a free agent addition who seems to have the inside track.
Early in free agency, the Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Davis and Miles Sanders, and Jon Machota of The Athletic says one of the reliable vets is getting more first-team work.
According to Machota, Williams "continues to see the most reps with the starters."
Another rookie, Jaydon Blue, is also expected to carve out a role in the offense, but he has been slowed by injuries. However, he is expected to be healthy enough for the team's Week 2 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ahead of practice of Monday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Williams for "having a terrific camp."
Schottenheimer would not commit to naming a starter, but Williams is the current favorite for the gig.
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.
Let's see if Williams' fresh start will lead to a career resurgence.
