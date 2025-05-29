Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer has bold claim on Cowboys 2nd-year starter’s strides

Brian Schottenheimer is thrilled with the progress from one Dallas Cowboys starter.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Tyler Guyton had some big shoes to fill as a rookie. The Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick was asked to start at left tackle right away, where he would be replacing the legendary Tyron Smith.

Guyton struggled throughout his first season, which isn’t uncommon for an offensive lineman—especially one that’s moving from the right side in college to the left in the NFL.

Despite his growing pains, Guyton enters his second season as the presumed starter. To hold down that job, he has to be much better.

MORE: George Pickens impressing Cowboys coaching staff with quick learning in OTAs

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer says that Guyton understands this and has been “working his ass off.”

Schottenheimer stated that he’s having a great offseason, and gave credit to new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who is known for his work with offensive linemen.

Dallas added Tyler Booker in the NFL draft this season in an effort to recreate their once-famous offensive line. They also have second-year stud Cooper Beebe at center and one of the top guards in the game in Tyler Smith at left guard.

MORE: Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer fail to crack top 20 of NFL's top QB-coach duos

The key to it all, however, lies in Guyton. Let’s hope Schottenheimer is correct in his assessment as he enters a crucial season.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

