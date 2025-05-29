Cowboys Country

George Pickens impressing Cowboys coaching staff with quick learning in OTAs

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is making a strong impression on Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff with his quick learning.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field for OTAs on Thursday, but first, head coach Brian Schottenheimer sat down with the media to field questions about the team.

As has been the case since making a splash with a trade for George Pickens, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star has been a topic of discussion.

Schottenheimer was asked about what the team has seen from Pickens early in OTAs and the head coach had nothing but praise.

Most notably, Schottenheimer raved about Pickens' quick learning and ability to pick up the offense.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“He’s doing an incredible job picking up the system," Schottenheimer said.

That's a positive sign for Pickens, who faced concerns about his maturity and work ethic during his time in Pittsburgh. So far in Dallas, Pickens is excited for his fresh start and looks like he is starting his tenure off on the right foot.

Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Give him a healthy Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the opposite side, a 1,000-yard season could be well in reach.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
