George Pickens impressing Cowboys coaching staff with quick learning in OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field for OTAs on Thursday, but first, head coach Brian Schottenheimer sat down with the media to field questions about the team.
As has been the case since making a splash with a trade for George Pickens, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star has been a topic of discussion.
Schottenheimer was asked about what the team has seen from Pickens early in OTAs and the head coach had nothing but praise.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer fail to crack top 20 of NFL's top QB-coach duos
Most notably, Schottenheimer raved about Pickens' quick learning and ability to pick up the offense.
“He’s doing an incredible job picking up the system," Schottenheimer said.
That's a positive sign for Pickens, who faced concerns about his maturity and work ethic during his time in Pittsburgh. So far in Dallas, Pickens is excited for his fresh start and looks like he is starting his tenure off on the right foot.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's push for competition predicted to end in disaster
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Give him a healthy Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the opposite side, a 1,000-yard season could be well in reach.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season