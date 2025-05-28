Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team because they are not only the most valuable NFL franchise, but also one of the most popular. They are also one of the most popular, so the team is always living rent-free in people's minds.
Look no further than sports talk and debate shows, where the Cowboys often find themselves in the discussion regardless of how bad the season has gone. Last season, during the playoffs, the Cowboys were in the headlines thanks to the head coaching search.
The division rival Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl. You think that would lead to a lot of celebration and the team's fan base talking about a repeat, but there is something else on their minds: the Cowboys.
Philly fans are bizarrely obsessed with Dallas, and that has been backed up by a recent study from Betting US. The service looked at more than 1.5 million Reddit comments from subreddits relating to the NFL to see who was generating the most chatter.
When it comes to the Cowboys, there were five fan bases who loved talking about the team, but none discussed Dallas more than the Eagles faithful, and by a large margin.
That happens when you've been the lifelong little brother in the division.
Other fan bases that love discussing the Cowboys are the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. The top five fan bases to mention Dallas can be seen below (h/t: InsideTheStar.com):
- Philadelphia Eagles – 755 mentions
- San Francisco 49ers – 583 mentions
- Washington Commanders – 476
- New Orleans Saints – 363
- Green Bay Packers – 360
The Saints is a bit of a head-scrather, but welcome aboard the hate train.
The good news for Philly is they can ramp up the discussion about the Cowboys, because they will be welcoming Dallas to Lincoln Financial Field for the season opener.
They'll be praying that Dallas doesn't ruin that Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Wouldn't that be something?
